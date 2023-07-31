Where is BTS' RM going? Wild Flower singer hints at new fashion project in update

On July 31, BTS’ RM flew to Japan for a new project with Bottega Veneta and updated his fans through Instagram stories. The first story showed him posing with the plane emoji and the next story showed a welcome message from Bottega Veneta saying, “We are truly delighted to have you in Japan and thrilled about your project with GQ! Our best wishes for a wonderful day! Enjoy! Warmest regards, Elaine.” Seeing this, fans are excited to see what he will be doing this time!

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon flying to Japan:

Earlier, BTS’ RM became the global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion label and attended their fashion show in Milan. As his first step into the fashion industry since his debut, BTS RM's attendance at the Bottega Veneta show attracted attention from fans all over the world. On that particular day, RM stood out on the stage in an all-black ensemble that was coordinated with trousers and a funnel neck shirt that was both elegant and simple.

BTS’ RM’s Indigo re-enters Billboard 200:

BTS' leader RM's first official solo album 'Indigo' returned to the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200' in around a half year with the arrival of vinyl. On July 29, RM's Indigo was ranked 53rd on the Billboard 200, as reported by Billboard on Twitter on July 24. Following pop star Taylor Swift's most recent album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which is seeing record-breaking vinyl sales in the United States, RM's Indigo came in second place on Billboard's list of the top-selling vinyl albums. In the meantime, particularly with this reemergence, 'Indigo' remained on the 'Billboard 200' for a sum of 7 weeks, and is the K-pop solo artist' album that remained the longest on the chart. Indigo, which positioned third on this chart, positioned 193rd as of January 28th and remained there for a sum of about a month and a half.

