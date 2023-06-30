Where is BTS' V going? Singer stuns fans with another fashionable airport look

BTS member V was reportedly leaving South Korea for an overseas trip. Fans waited for hours to get a glimpse of Kim Taehyung aka V and it was all worth it since V gave his best fashion look. His photos are all over the internet and fans quickly rush to social media to share their excitement.

Where is BTS' V going?

On June 30, a Korean media outlet reported that BTS member V is preparing to leave South Korea for an overseas schedule. 6 hours later V arrived at the Incheon airport and received immense love from the fans waiting. Fans have cleared the mystery as it seems like BTS' V left for Paris for a fashion week show, but this was not confirmed. V also hinted on his Instagram stories that he will be leaving for an overseas trip with his Celine jacket, however, no confirmed information was revealed. But this is not exactly why BTS' V is all over the internet for. BTS member V's fashion style makes fans go feral for him, let's see what he wore at the airport today.

BTS' V's airport outfit

Kim Taehyung aka V left for his international trip in all Celine attire. Ever since V surprised fans with his blonde hair, fans are getting excited and loving the look. BTS member V's effortless casual outfit included a black T-shirt, and charcoal denim complimented with acetate sunglasses. He carried a tracksuit jacket he revealed on his Instagram and wore lace-up sneakers. For accessories, he wore a gold sacred heart necklace which sold out within minutes. V's look has created a huge buzz on the internet as it captured the hearts of BTS fans.

BTS' V's recent activities

BTS member V held his solo fan meeting in Seoul in June, as a promotional campaign by the investment platform, SimInvest. This fan meet was solely for fans flying from Indonesia who paid thousands of dollars to be a part of the event. He went on an international trip and came back to South Korea on June 20 and surprised a fan by giving her his Caricature art he got done on the trip. Taehyung was also recently spotted at BTS rapper SUGA's solo concert in Seoul along with members Jimin and V on June 25.

