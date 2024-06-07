Where is Lee Jung Joon now? Squid Game's '25 seconds fame' actor with immense potential

Lee Jung Joon rose to fame for his role in the global hit drama Squid Game. Interestingly, the actor only appeared on the for a mere 25 seconds but managed to make a memorable impression. Fans not only appreciated his looks but also his portrayal of the man in the mask. Over the years, Lee Jung Joon has acted in various dramas and even appeared in the main roles.

Who is Lee Jung Joon?

Lee Jung Joon made his debut in 2019 with a small part in the drama He is Psychometric. The same year, he took the supporting role in the hit thriller law drama Class of Lies.

The actor appeared in the main role for the first time in 2020 with the drama Best Mistake Season 2. Some of his notable work prior to Squid Game include Scripting Your Destiny, School of Start, Be My Boyfriend and Kairos.

In 2021, Lee Jung Joon played a small guest role in the Squid Game and suddenly all eyes were on him. He played the man with the mask with a square drawn on it in Episode 3, titled, The Man with the Umbrella. His 25 seconds of appearance on the series skyrocketed his fame on the internet.

Projects after Squid Game

After the success of Squid Game, Lee Jung Joon has acted in several dramas including Tomorrow, Cheer Up, The Interest of Love and many more.

Advertisement

His most significant role was in Kokdu: Season of Deity, as he played the late Lee Ji Han's role in the drama. Unfortunately, actor Lee Ji Han passed away during the Itaewon Tragedy 2022.

Most recently, he took the supporting role in the 2023 hit drama Celebrity and the main role in the 2024 romance drama Reunion Counselling.

More about Squid Game

The drama series Squid Game was released in September 2021 and has marked two years since. Squid Game is a Korean drama series based on a survival game that is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk and stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, and Anupam Tripathi. Squid Game Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix which is expected to release by the end of 2024 in December.

The second season will also star Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Im Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG member T.O.P and many more star actors.

Advertisement

Additionally, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Gong Yoo and Wi Ha Joon will be returning in the second season as well.

Reports in February also suggested that the popular Korean drama Squid Game will be remade in the English language by David Fincher. It was reported that David Fincher has agreed to re-create and create the South Korean hit and that he is 'quietly working' on the project. Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos attended an event on February 16 at Centropolis in Jongno-gu, Seoul. He rubbished the reports and said, "That's just a rumor" and added, "Korea first".

As fans eagerly await the release of the second season, they can give these movies like Squid Game a try.

There has also been a reality series based on it, Squid Game: The Challenge.

ALSO READ: 9 feel-good Korean movies to watch on a lowkey day; Little Forest, Tune in for Love, more