Where is Oh Na Ra’s son from SKY Castle now? Child actor Lee Eugene has surprising glow up

SKY Castle is a famous family mystery drama that aired around 6 years ago. The child actor Lee Eugene, who played the son of Oh Na Ra in the show has grown up and had had a surprising glow-up.

His SKY Castle mother Oh Na Ra updated everyone with Lee Eugene’s new look with her new post not long ago.

SKY Castle aired from November 2018 to February 2019 and emerged as one of the highest-rated dramas of that year. Oh Na Ra played Jin Jin Hee in the drama while her son, Woo Soo Han was played by Lee Eugene.

Lee Eugene’s portrayal of Woo Soo Han was loved by fans and critics alike and it remains special to date. Recently, Oh Na Ra visited Lee Eugene and had a small reunion with the child actor who is now all grown up. She posted heartwarming photos with Lee Eugene on her Instagram surprising fans with how much handsome he had become and how grown up he was.

In the photo, Lee Eugene looks all grown up, tall and handsome with his curly hair and bright smile.

See how Lee Eugene from SKY Castle looks now here:

Meanwhile Oh Na Ra captioned the photo with a touching message saying that Lee Eugene and she have continued a son and mother relationship long after SKY Castle’s conclusion. She also added a big moment that Lee Eugene had been accepted into Chung Ang University and he had also performed for the first time at the Seoul Theater Festival.

Like a mother, Oh Na Ra added that every time Lee Eugene acts on stage, she feels nervous. Oh Na Ra had gone to see him act on stage that day.

She also said that she cheered him and gave him some pocket money. Oh Na Ra ended the caption by saying she was proud of him growing up so well.

Know Oh Na Ra

Oh Na Ra is a renowned South Korean actress who is known for K-dramas My Mister, SKY Castle, Alchemy of Souls, Judge vs. Judge, and Hyde Jekyll, Me among others.

She recently appeared as a cast member in the variety show Apartment 404 alongside BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Yoo Jae Suk.

