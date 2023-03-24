Where was ENHYPEN’s Ni-Ki as rest of the group shot with BTS’ J-Hope for ‘on the street’? Sunoo spills

BTS’ J-Hope dropped a surprise track ‘on the street’ successfully going ahead with a collaboration with his muse J. Cole. The song was released on March 3, 2023, alongside a music video highlighting J-Hope’s underground dancer days and putting the highlight on his music style. Soon after the BTS member began going around doing dance challenges with the BTS members and other K-pop idols from his agency, HYBE, including groups NewJeans, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM and more.

J-Hope’s challenge with ENHYPEN

As the ‘I-LAND’ boys gathered at what seemed to be a parking lot to shoot with the senior artist, they seemed to have fun dancing to ‘on the street’. Fans swooned over the interaction and J-Hope made the ‘connect’ sign for ENHYPEN at the end of the challenge. However, they also noted that member Ni-Ki was missing from the video. Known to be a dance prodigy and one that people doted on since his trainee days, many found it strange that he would be absent from filming with J-Hope.

Sunoo reveals Ni-Ki’s whereabouts

In a recent live broadcast held on Weverse, ENHYPEN member Sunoo was asked by his fans as to why Ni-Ki was nowhere in the dance challenge video. Being the honest King that he is, Sunoo spilled the beans, also revealing an upcoming activity in the process. The ENHYPEN member said that Ni-Ki was visibly absent from the ‘on the street’ dance challenge because he was filming with Jimin for another challenge. In short, ENGENEs and the BTS ARMY can soon expect Jimin and Ni-Ki to reveal a new video of them dancing together. Sunoo went on to further say that he had received a signed album from Jimin himself along with the rest of the ENHYPEN members and was happy to spot a photocard of the ‘Like Crazy’ singer inside adding that he has stored the album nicely.

Meanwhile, Jimin made his solo debut with the album ‘FACE’ on March 24 alongside a music video for the title track ‘Like Crazy’. He is set to follow the release with multiple promotional schedules including music show and variety show appearances.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS, BLACKPINK, Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Hyung Sik: Here’s everyone we know attended Harry Styles’ Seoul concert