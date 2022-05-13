Which BLACKPINK member would attend your ‘Friday the 13th’ themed soirée? Find Out
Can you plan a party that’s just the right amount of spooky and fun? Take our quiz to find out which BLACKPINK member thinks so!
Debuting in 2016 with four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200. The girl group’s 2020 release, ‘The Album’, became the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to record over 1 million sales. Impressively, BLACKPINK is the first Korean girl group to not only enter but also top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart.
The girl group is known to have broken a multitude of online records throughout their career, and BLACKPINK’s influence extends beyond music to fashion as well, with each member serving as a global ambassador for different luxury brands. The group’s members are icons of confidence and individuality and are always giving us major fashion inspiration.
Today, we’ve put together a fun way for you to put your party-planning skills to the test. And with today being Friday the 13th, it’s the perfect opportunity for you to do so! Plan a ‘Friday the 13th’ themed soirée, and we’ll reveal which BLACKPINK member would love to attend. Can you plan a party that’s just the right amount of spooky and fun? Take our quiz to find out!
Take the quiz, below:
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.
ALSO READ: Kim Jung Hyun to make his drama return after ‘Mr. Queen’?