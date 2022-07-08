Which BLACKPINK member would go café hopping with you? Take this quiz to find out
Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, or Lisa, who would love to accompany you on a fun day out exploring different cafés? Find out through this quiz!
BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with the single album ‘SQUARE ONE’, which included the tracks ‘WHISTLE’ and ‘BOOMBAYAH’. Comprising four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, together they are the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200. The girl group’s 2020 release, ‘THE ALBUM’, became the first album by a Korean girl group to ever record over 1 million sales.
Recently, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK will be returning with new music in August, making their first comeback in about 1 year and 10 months. Further, BLACKPINK will also be embarking on a world tour! While we await more details about the highly anticipated comeback, we’ve put together a fun quiz for you.
Which BLACKPINK member would go café hopping with you? Find out which BLACKPINK’s member’s café hopping style would vibe most with yours, through a simple quiz.
Take the quiz, below:
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.
ALSO READ: Suzy starrer ‘Anna’ to get extended version; Coupang Play confirms