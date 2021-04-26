Which BLACKPINK member is your ideal travel partner?

Need a travel partner for your summer break vacay? Look no further; take this quiz and let one of the BLACKPINK ladies be your ideal travel partner on your much-needed trip.

BLACKPINK is arguably the biggest girl group in the world right now! The talented girls are loved and adored by legions of fans across the world. The talented quartet debuted on August 8, 2016, after years of training and preparation. BLACKPINK released their debut album Square One consisting of tracks BOOMBAYAH and Whistle and in no time earned the reputation of a legendary girl group. BLACKPINK has achieved some incredible laurels in their career so far, including the first K-pop act to perform at Coachella and one of the most subscribed artists on YouTube.

BLACKPINK members work incredibly hard, making music and touring the world to perform for BLINKS worldwide. With their jam-packed schedules, the girls must be getting tired and needing a much needed summer-break vacay? Now, have you ever wondered what would it be like to go on a trip with BLACPINK's members! I know we are in the middle of a deadly second wave of COVID-19, but a little imagination doesn't hurt, right? All you have to do is answer a few questions about travel destinations, your travel habits, preferences and of course, the one place you want to go to with BLACKPINK! Sounds easy? Well take this quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

Which BLACKPINK member did you get as your ideal travel partner? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

