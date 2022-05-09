Which of BLACKPINK’s B-Side tracks from ‘THE ALBUM’ do you wish had a music video?

Debuting in 2016 with four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200. The girl group’s 2020 release, ‘THE ALBUM’, became the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to record over 1 million sales. Impressively, BLACKPINK is the first Korean girl group to not only enter but also top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart.

‘THE ALBUM’ contains a total of eight tracks: ‘How You Like That’, ‘Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez’), ‘Pretty Savage’, ‘Bet You Wanna (Feat. Cardi B)’, ‘Lovesick Girls’, ‘Crazy Over You’, ‘Love To Hate Me’, and ‘You Never Know’. Out of these tracks, three currently have music videos: ‘How You Like That’, ‘Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)’, and ‘Lovesick Girls’.

Out of the remaining five B-Side tracks present in ‘THE ALBUM’, which do you personally wish had a music video dedicated to it? Participate in our poll and share your pick with us!

Take the poll, below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: GOT7 to make awaited full group comeback on THIS date; Drops 1st teaser