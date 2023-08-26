Which BTS member surprised Jimin at fansign event and asked to do I’m sorry I’m cute challenge? Find out

BTS released another episode of Bangtan Bomb, an ongoing series of short video content created from BTS' daily schedules as idols and artists. Jimin held a video fansign event for his fans in Japan when he made his solo debut with the studio album FACE released in March 2023. Jimin was praised as an artist by the fans when it was released for its top-notch music and concept.

What unfolded during Jimin's video fansign event?

In the 2-minute and 2-second long video that was shared by BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS' agency on BTS' Official YouTube channel called BANGTANTV, Jimin was seen waving goodbye to one of his fans in Japanese. When Jimin ended the call, he noticed that there was only one fan left whose turn had not yet come. Jimin noticed that the fan's name seemed Korean. The fan had named himself 'JIYOON'. The name started trending on X. Jimin was surprised to see that the last fan for him to greet was none other than Suga from BTS. One can expect such things from the man himself, it's a no-brainer. BTS’ Suga was eagerly waiting for his turn to come. He was there to support and cheer on Jimin. Jimin was surprised to see him on the other side of the screen.

BTS’ Suga asked Jimin to do THIS

As soon as the video call connected, Suga went ahead saying, “Hello Jimin-ssi, I have no time so let's get right to the point! Please do the "I'm sorry I'm cute" challenge!” Suga was so unserious to ask this of him. Jimin remarked that he had practiced really hard for this and did the challenge. Suga playfully replied if it was Jimin’s best effort to which Jimin challenged Suga to give it a try. Yoongi showed his version of the challenge being all cute which made Jimin burst into laughter.

BTS' Suga also wished to hold his own video fansign meet someday after being inspired by Jimin's fansign. Suga teased Jimin saying he can't ever lose to Park Jimin to which Jimin was quick to respond and say that Suga can't beat him at being an idol. Jimin-Suga bickering with each other is the best moment in Bangtan history. Toward the end, Suga asked Jimin to sing a song and there were only 10 seconds left before the call ended, Suga jokingly said If you do not, it will become a controversy for an idol having a bad attitude. It was a short and sweet moment that BTS shared with their fans.

