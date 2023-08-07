Which BTS member will be your movie date? Take the quiz, choose some fun films and we’ll let you know

BTS consists of 7 members- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook who debuted in 2013. They have been in the industry for 10 years and in the last decade, they have made leaps and bounds as a group in South Korea as well as on the global stage. While they sing about uncommon topics like social justice, mental health, friendship, and self-love, they created a huge fanbase called ARMY.

BTS’ members’ activities:

On the evening of August seventh, BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency of BTS, declared their official position in regard to the satisfaction of SUGA's tactical help through the worldwide fan app Weverse. SUGA has finished the application for cancellation of enlistment postponement, and follow-up news with respect to military selection will be declared when it is decided. The official time and day of enlistment will be given soon. Seeing this, fans got sad as they thought RM would be next to enlist.

