Which BTS member would save you if you got stuck at an island? Find out with our BTS QUIZ!

Take on the fun quiz to know which member would come save you!

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have, in a very special way, saved millions of fans across the world with their music. Whether it’s as simple as making them smile, or as big as pushing them towards their dreams, they’ve helped save their happiness in countless ways. As the global superstar boy band BTS, they’ve released songs that comfort a person to the core of their hearts, making them feel that the fans are never alone, and always by their sides. Even with their most recent album BE, which portrays all the mixed feelings everyone is going through in the pandemic.

While the world is stuck in a pandemic for over a year, with many dreams, futures, ambitions also stuck, BTS’ BE arrived as a ray of hope, offering friendship and encouragement. The group has been advocating about comfort, mental health issues, being there for one another, uplifting people, reaching for your dreams and much more since their debut in June 2013. And as a great accomplishment, they’ve always upheld that value. In 2021, they are going to celebrate their 8th debut anniversary with ARMYs across the world through Festa. BigHit Music has already released family portraits, in which each member looks incredibly handsome, the Festa schedule and today, a fun brain teaser activity for ARMYs to take part in too!

So while the men are busy making more music that comforts us and saved us from the mundane routine, why not see which member would save us if we’re ever stuck on an island? Let’s have some fun with the boys in a hypothetical world!

Which BTS member would arrive to save you on the island? Share your answers with us below!

For more updates of the Korean entertainment industry, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :BTS Twitter

Share your comment ×