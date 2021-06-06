Which BTS member's line is it anyway?

While BTS members are a hilarious bunch of idols, a few of their statements leave fans in splits every time it surfaces online. But can you guess which BTS member said that line?

Global superstars and the biggest artists in the world, BTS are role models in every which way! BTS may be smashing records, selling out stadiums and garnering record-breaking numbers, but to ARMY, they are also a bunch of hilarious dorks, we absolutely adore. It is heartwarming to see that despite achieving immense success, the members are known to be humble kings, who are as happy to win packs of ramyeon on Run BTS as much as they are to win major music awards.

There is not a single day, wherein, we don't miss BTS members. Once in a while we go on YouTube and watch their old videos, reminding us how far they have come. The difference between veteran ARMY and baby ARMY is that the former know inside jokes and memes like the back of their hand and baby ARMY are still taking their first steps in the fandom. However, the ongoing pandemic might have rusted your memories a little! So, let's refresh them a bit. We have quoted some of BTS' iconic lines and all you have to do is, guess which member said those lines. Sounds, simple? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

Meanwhile, BTS will be holding a global online streaming event, to take place on June 13 and 14. On June 13 at 6:30 PM KST, BTS and ARMYs will be able to commemorate the group's 8th debut anniversary with an intimate fan event titled Festa, while on June 14 at 6:30 PM KST, the event will return with a 'World Tour Version'! This will be part of their 2021 Festa and Muster celebrations.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS unveil the timeline of 2021 Festa celebrations for their 8th debut anniversary

ARMY, what is your score? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :HYBE

Share your comment ×