Which BTS member's line is it anyway?

While BTS members are a hilarious bunch of idols, a few of their statements leave fans in splits every time it surfaces online. But can you guess which BTS member said that line?
127039 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2021 09:12 am
BTS perform at the 2021 Grammy Awards BTS perform at the 2021 Grammy Awards (Pic credit - HYBE)
Global superstars and the biggest artists in the world, BTS are role models in every which way! BTS may be smashing records, selling out stadiums and garnering record-breaking numbers, but to ARMY, they are also a bunch of hilarious dorks, we absolutely adore. It is heartwarming to see that despite achieving immense success, the members are known to be humble kings, who are as happy to win packs of ramyeon on Run BTS as much as they are to win major music awards.

There is not a single day, wherein, we don't miss BTS members. Once in a while we go on YouTube and watch their old videos, reminding us how far they have come. The difference between veteran ARMY and baby ARMY is that the former know inside jokes and memes like the back of their hand and baby ARMY are still taking their first steps in the fandom. However, the ongoing pandemic might have rusted your memories a little! So, let's refresh them a bit. We have quoted some of BTS' iconic lines and all you have to do is, guess which member said those lines. Sounds, simple? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

Meanwhile, BTS will be holding a global online streaming event, to take place on June 13 and 14. On June 13 at 6:30 PM KST, BTS and ARMYs will be able to commemorate the group's 8th debut anniversary with an intimate fan event titled Festa, while on June 14 at 6:30 PM KST, the event will return with a 'World Tour Version'! This will be part of their 2021 Festa and Muster celebrations.

ARMY, what is your score? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

I got A7

Anonymous 4 hours ago

A7..yayyyyyyy

Anonymous 4 hours ago

I got A7 such a honor that I know these fun iconic lines #btsarmyforever

Anonymous 5 hours ago

I got A7

Anonymous 5 hours ago

I got A7

Anonymous 7 hours ago

I got A5.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

A7 ofcourse! Yuppie

Anonymous 8 hours ago

I got A3

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Got A5

Anonymous 9 hours ago

I got A6

Anonymous 9 hours ago

I have got A6

Anonymous 9 hours ago

I have gotten A7

Anonymous 9 hours ago

A7 , these are the some of the most iconic lines of BTS

Anonymous 10 hours ago

I have gotten A7

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Of course I have to score A7 as we are together since 2016

Anonymous 10 hours ago

A2

Anonymous 10 hours ago

I got A2. I'm a baby army

Anonymous 10 hours ago

You don't need to know every single detail about them. Just love and support them!!

Anonymous 10 hours ago

I got A7

Anonymous 10 hours ago

A7

Anonymous 10 hours ago

A7. I wish my exams were as easy as this quiz

Anonymous 10 hours ago

I got A7 But it doesn't matter What matters is that if love and support all the members equally then you're an ARMY. Borahae ♡

Anonymous 11 hours ago

A7

Anonymous 11 hours ago

I got A7

Anonymous 11 hours ago

I got A7

Anonymous 11 hours ago

I got A7

Anonymous 11 hours ago

I got A7

Anonymous 12 hours ago

I got A7

Anonymous 12 hours ago

I got A 6

Anonymous 12 hours ago

A5

Anonymous 13 hours ago

I got A7

Anonymous 20 hours ago

I got an A6

Anonymous 21 hours ago

A2

Anonymous 21 hours ago

I got A2

Anonymous 21 hours ago

I got A7

Anonymous 21 hours ago

7 here.tru

Anonymous 22 hours ago

I got a 7

Anonymous 23 hours ago

I got A7. The questions are too easy even a baby army like me can answer them

Anonymous 23 hours ago

I got A7 :))))))

Anonymous 24 hours ago

A6 yaaaaaay

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got A7 :D

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got A7.... Yassss

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got A7 true army of course.

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got A7 too .... Army rocks !!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got A7

Anonymous 1 day ago

A6

Anonymous 1 day ago

A6

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got A7

Anonymous 1 day ago

Mee tooo

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got A7

Anonymous 1 day ago

ME too

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got A7

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got A6

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got a 7.huzzthat??

Anonymous 1 day ago

Me too