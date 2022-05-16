Which iconic ‘Run BTS’ episode would you love to see recreated?

One of the biggest musical artists in the world, BTS has received a lot of love for their music and especially their lyrics. The two-time GRAMMY-nominated group originally started out as a hip hop group with their single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’ in 2013 and then diversified into a much wider range of genres.

Throughout their career, BTS has steadily grown and developed into who they are today. For their upcoming release scheduled for June 10, the group will be releasing an anthology album titled ‘Proof’, consisting of three CDs full of iconic tracks hand-picked from the group’s extensive discography.

Apart from music, BTS has also greeted their fans through multiple other platforms and forms of media, one of these being their web series, ‘Run BTS’. Starting in 2015, the series sees the members playing different games and participating in various activities. Although presently on a break, the series currently stands at a whopping 156 episodes over 3 seasons.

If you could pick one iconic episode of ‘Run BTS’ from among the many options, which would you love to see recreated in 2022? Participate in our poll and share your pick with us!

Take the poll, below:

