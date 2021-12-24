Which K Pop group would be your Secret Santa this Christmas?

Jingle Bell, Jingle Bell, Jingle all the way! Christmas is almost here and we are super excited about it! The last big event of the year, Christmas is the perfect way to wrap up another year full of exciting activities, events and happenings and gift wrap it with a pretty ribbon and bow, as we wait for the new year!

What is your ideal Christmas like? Do you like to spend it the traditional way with friends and family, decorating the Christmas tree and having some yummy food and cake and opening presents or celebrate the day by going out in your stylish new winter wear, enjoying some drinks and dancing?

Well, due to Covid, most of us would be confined in our homes. But, why complain, when our favourite K-pop idols can be our Secret Santa? Well, answer our Christmas special quiz questions and we will reveal which K-pop group would be your secret Santa! Sounds cool, take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from US

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.