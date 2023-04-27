Which K-pop stars were Dior ambassadors before BTS’ Jimin, NewJeans’ Haerin and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo?

Korean pop stars have been making waves in the fashion industry for quite some time now, especially in luxury fashion brands. Over the years, several K-pop idols have been named as ambassadors for the French luxury labels. Most recently, Haerin from super rookie group NewJeans became the ambassador for Dior Fashion & Beauty. Let’s take a rundown of the K-pop stars who have become ambassadors for the brand and how they have represented the brand in their own unique way.

Among Korean artists, Haerin will join her HYBE Labels senior BTS's Jimin, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo EXO’s Sehun, and 2PM’s Junho in the 'Dior' family. Let's see who else has been chosen as ambassador in the past.

BTS’ Jimin breaking barriers

Jimin was announced as the new global ambassador for the brand earlier this year and attended the Paris Fashion Week. Showcasing the Jimin impact, he became the city's biggest influencer. His two posts for the brand created $17M in EMV, accounting for 54% of the total EMV. So great to see the impact, Jimin is already making on the brand’s popularity.

BLACKPINK’ Jisoo showcasing goddess beauty

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was appointed as the ambassador of the brand in March 2021. Jisoo, according to the luxury label, perfectly encapsulates the House's contemporary femininity and was recognised as a key inspiration for their upcoming Autumn/Winter 2021 collection.

ASTRO’ Cha Eun Woo serving prince visual

In January of 2023, Cha Eun Woo was announced to be a global ambassador for the new 2023 Capture Totale Serum from the beauty line.

EXO’s maknae Sehun

EXO's Sehun, who is known for his bold and edgy fashion choices, was named as the brands’ Men's global ambassador in 2020 for Men’s Winter 2020-21 collection inspired by the British designer Judy Blame. His appointment has been seen as a way for the brand to appeal to a younger and more diverse audience.

2PM’s Junho matured appeal

Junho became the ambassador for the brand's beauty line in South Korea giving a mature appeal to the same.

The brand's collaboration with K-pop stars has been mutually beneficial, with K-pop stars gaining access to high-end fashion and the brand expanding its reach in Asia. The ambassadors' unique sense of style and individuality has brought a fresh and exciting perspective to the brand image. It will be interesting to see which K-pop stars will be chosen as ambassadors in the future, as the relationship between the fashion house and K-pop continues to thrive.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: EXO’s Suho versus Boys Over Flowers fame Kim Bum; Who rocked the red suit better? VOTE