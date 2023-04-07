Which Korean star do you think should be crowned 'Hottest Man Alive 2023': BTS' Jungkook or Jung Hae In? VOTE

As we approach the halfway of the year 2023, it's time to start speculating about who might be crowned ‘The Most Handsome Man Alive 2023’. Let's take a quiz to find out. Vote for your favorite here!

BTS’ Jungkook

One of the strongest contenders for the title is none other than BTS' Jungkook. Known for his boyish good looks and killer dance moves, Jungkook has a legion of fans around the world who would love to see him win.

Jeon Jung Kook is a South Korean singer-songwriter and record producer. He is a member and main vocalist of the South Korean boy group BTS. Alongside the other members of BTS, Jungkook was awarded the Hwagwan of Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea, for contributing Korean Culture and Literature to the World, making him the youngest ever recipient to receive the Order of Cultural Merit. On November 20, 2022 he performed at the FIFA Qatar World Cup opening ceremony with the official soundtrack 'Dreamers'.

Jung Hae In

Another name thrown into the mix is Korean actor Jung Hae In. With his chiseled jawline and smoldering gaze, Jung Hae In has become a fan favorite in recent years.

Hae In is a South Korean actor. He first made an appearance in AOA Black's music video for ‘Moya’ in 2013 and officially made his acting debut at the age of 26 through the 2014 TV series ‘Bride of the Century’. He gained recognition for his supporting roles in the 2017 television series ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and had his first lead role in the 2018 drama ‘Something in the Rain.’

Who do you think will win the coveted title?

With his massive global fanbase and undeniable charm, Jungkook is definitely a strong contender for the crown, however, he will face stiff competition from Jung Hae In who has a massive following of his own. Undoubtedly, the competition will be fierce, so pick your own favorite here.

