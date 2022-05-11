Which of Lee Min Ho’s classic dramas would you like to see a 2022 version of?

Actor, model, singer, creative director and businessman- Lee Min Ho has done it all. Beginning his career officially through the EBS series ‘Secret Campus’, 2022 sees Lee Min Ho as a top Hallyu star, and the most followed South Korean actor on social media.

May 10 marked the 16th debut anniversary of the talented powerhouse, and we took a trip down memory line. Throughout his extensive and illustrious career, Lee Min Ho got his breakthrough with his lead role is Gu Jun Pyo in the KBS series ‘Boys Over Flowers’. Since then, Lee Min Ho has gone on to play many celebrated roles in dramas that still remain iconic to this day.

Which of Lee Min Ho’s early works would you most like to see recreated in 2022? From ‘Boys Over Flowers’, to ‘The Heirs’ and more, the actor’s roster includes plenty to choose between. Take part in our poll and share your pick with us!

Take the poll, below: