While You Were Sleeping 5 years: Bae Suzy and Lee Jong Suk’s romance thriller is a K-drama must-watch

K-drama ‘While You Were Sleeping’ first aired its premiere episode on September 27, 2017 to a crowd anticipating the brilliant pairing of actors Bae Suzy and Lee Jong Suk opposite each other. Fan favourites, the couple was highly praised for the visual treat on the show. Now, 5 years since, the drama has become a go-to romance recommendation for fans around the world.

‘While You Were Sleeping’ is the story of a reporter, Nam Hong Joo (Suzy) who has dreams about dangerous events that will take place. She teams up with a rookie prosecutor Jung Jae Chan (Lee Jong Suk) as he deals with complex crime cases. They face events that also include themselves and are pre-visualised in her dreams. Jung Hae In appears in the show as a police officer, Han Woo Tak who also gets involved with them and has to witness many gruesome scenarios as a part of the law enforcement force.