  1. Home
  2. entertainment

While You Were Sleeping star Lee Jong Suk to have a cameo in The Witch 2 post military discharge in December?

Lee Jong-suk fans will be very happy to know that the 31-year-old actor, who is currently enlisted to the military, is already in talks to have a special appearance in The Witch 2 post his military discharge in December.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: November 24, 2020 01:22 pm
Lee Jong-suk enlisted to the military in March 2019While You Were Sleeping star Lee Jong Suk to have a cameo in The Witch 2 post military discharge in December?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Lee Jong-suk, a popular actor who starred in famous dramas like Pinocchio, W, While You Were Sleeping and Romance Is a Bonus Book, will be discharged from the military in December after enlisting as a public service worker in March 2019. Moreover, fans will be excited to know that Jong-suk is currently in talks to make a cameo appearance in an upcoming sequel post his return.

According to Star Today via Soompi, Jong-suk may make his first big screen presence, since his military discharge, as a special appearance in The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion's sequel. The 2018 Park Hoon-jung directorial had starred Kim Da-mi, Jo Min-su, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hee-soon. While Jong-suk was originally offered a role in The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, due to his military enlistment date (which later got delayed), the casting, unfortunately, fell through. A source from Jong-suk's agency A-MAN Project revealed in a statement, "Having a special connection with director Park Hoon-jung through the film V.I.P., Lee Jong-suk has been offered to make a special appearance in The Witch 2 (working title)."

"We’ll release official news on whether he will be starring in The Witch 2 and also regarding his actual return project after he has been discharged from the military and final decisions have been made," their statement concluded.

We're so excited for Lee Jong-suk to be back!

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho, Lee Jong Suk and Park Seo Joon are among the top 5 most followed K Drama actors on Instagram

Are you excited to possibly see Lee Jong-suk's cameo in The Witch 2 post his military discharge? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Today,Soompi

You may like these
Lee Dong Wook reveals going Goblin way with Tale of the Nine Tailed; Shares his BIGGEST on screen fantasies
Song Joong Ki's Space Sweepers en route to OTT platform; Kim Tae Ri teases the sci fi film & talks about love
MAMA 2020: Song Joong Ki CONFIRMED as the host of Mnet Asian Music Awards; Returns to stage after two years
RM on how BTS prepped for virtual concerts amid COVID; Says BE & Dynamite ‘wouldn’t be here without pandemic’
BTS’ Jin trends as ‘Guy with the glasses’ after American Music Awards speech; ARMY can’t stop swooning
BTS’ RM confesses the group LOVES John Cena; Suga calls Ashton Kutcher ‘a guy who looks good in jeans’
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement