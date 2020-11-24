While You Were Sleeping star Lee Jong Suk to have a cameo in The Witch 2 post military discharge in December?

Lee Jong-suk fans will be very happy to know that the 31-year-old actor, who is currently enlisted to the military, is already in talks to have a special appearance in The Witch 2 post his military discharge in December.

Lee Jong-suk, a popular actor who starred in famous dramas like Pinocchio, W, While You Were Sleeping and Romance Is a Bonus Book, will be discharged from the military in December after enlisting as a public service worker in March 2019. Moreover, fans will be excited to know that Jong-suk is currently in talks to make a cameo appearance in an upcoming sequel post his return.

According to Star Today via Soompi, Jong-suk may make his first big screen presence, since his military discharge, as a special appearance in The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion's sequel. The 2018 Park Hoon-jung directorial had starred Kim Da-mi, Jo Min-su, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hee-soon. While Jong-suk was originally offered a role in The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, due to his military enlistment date (which later got delayed), the casting, unfortunately, fell through. A source from Jong-suk's agency A-MAN Project revealed in a statement, "Having a special connection with director Park Hoon-jung through the film V.I.P., Lee Jong-suk has been offered to make a special appearance in The Witch 2 (working title)."

"We’ll release official news on whether he will be starring in The Witch 2 and also regarding his actual return project after he has been discharged from the military and final decisions have been made," their statement concluded.

We're so excited for Lee Jong-suk to be back!

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho, Lee Jong Suk and Park Seo Joon are among the top 5 most followed K Drama actors on Instagram

Are you excited to possibly see Lee Jong-suk's cameo in The Witch 2 post his military discharge? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×