The Whistleblower Twitter Review: Netizens give a thumbs up to Ravi Kishan’s crime drama

In recent times, OTT platform has given some gripping content across the genre which has left the audience wanting for more. And recently another web series joined the league which has left the audience wanting for more. We are talking about Ravi Kishan, Sonali Kulkarni and Ritwik Bhowmik starrer The Whistleblower. The show had released today on Sony Liv and it has got the town buzzing. The crime drama, which has been helmed by Manoj Pillai, has opened to rave reviews from the audience.

In fact, the social media is abuzz with tweets for The Whistleblower. A Twitter user hailed Ritwik Bhowmik’s performance in the series and wrote, “@ritwikbhowmikk u nailed it again bro. what a acting. class perfomance. just loved it in #TheWhistleblower best of luck for future rockstar.” Another user tweeted, “#TheWhistleblower was very good watchhh ..based on The Vyapam Scam … @ritwikbhowmikk good performance Ok handOk hand and @ravikishann was very impressive”. On the other users also tweeted, “Watched #TheWhistleblower on @SonyLIV and must say that this is one of the best Indian show to release this year alongside #Tabbar. In lines with #scam1992 in terms of thrill and execution of story”.

Check out the tweets for The Whistleblower:

@ritwikbhowmikk u nailed it again bro.what a acting.class perfomance.just loved it in #TheWhistleblower best of luck for future rockstar.\ — rohan patel (@imrohan619) December 16, 2021

Quite liking #TheWhistleblower on @SonyLIV. Great casting and some crackling dialogues. — Anselm Martyres (@Anseleeto) December 16, 2021

Watched #TheWhistleblower on @SonyLIV and must say that this is one of the best Indian show to release this year alongside #Tabbar. In lines with #scam1992 in terms of thrill and execution of story.



Don't know why SonyLiv didn't release all the episodes? — तुम्हारा बाप (@MujheSabAataHai) December 16, 2021

3 episodes into it. Really good so far.

Streaming on @SonyLIV #TheWhistleblower — Tarun (@Taruneswar9) December 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Ritwik has been quite hopeful about the success of the series. During his conversation with The Free Press Journal, he said, “I have high hopes for this show. I hope it will do well, but even if it won’t, I know that I have been a part of a fantastic journey. I have learned so much while playing the role of Dr Sanket. We don’t see people like him in real life, and even if we do, we don’t understand them. It is a very complex character to play. However, it was so much fun too”.