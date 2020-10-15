The White Tiger: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav's first LOOK PHOTOS leave fans excited

Netflix has finally shared the first-look pictures of its most-anticipated original film, The White Tiger starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

After a long wait, Netflix has finally shared the first-look pictures of its most-anticipated original film, The White Tiger starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film is based on a Man Booker Prize-winning book by Aravind Adiga. The White Tiger is directed by Ramin Bahrani, an American director who is well-known his popular films like Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame. Further, in association with Mukul Deora, the streaming platform is producing the film. Apart from playing a role, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also the executive producer of the same.

On December 2019, Priyanka wrapped up filming for the same and shared a photo on the last day of the shoot. She also expressed her excitement on completing the shoot for the same. The actress wrote, ‘”It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.”

Meanwhile, take a look at the first look pictures of The White Tiger here:

According to HT reports, Priyanka has earlier said that she is super excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga’s poignant story to cinematic life. The actress also said that she fascinated with the perspective of the narrative when she read the book. She further added, “I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together.” The Quantico actress and Rajkumar Rao will be sharing screen space for the first time and their fans are eagerly waiting to see them together.

