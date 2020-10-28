The White Tiger Trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao starrer is all about breaking free & changing destiny

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav's movie The White Tiger will release on Netflix this January. Meanwhile, check out its official trailer.

The much-awaited trailer of the Netflix movie The White Tiger is finally out. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao, and newbie Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles, it happens to be an adaptation of a novel written by Aravind Adiga. Meanwhile, talking about the official trailer, it gives a glimpse into the lives of the three characters, and each of their destiny changes with the course of time. The social satire revolves around class struggle, poverty, and corruption.

The trailer is presented to the audience through Balram Halwai’s (Adarsh) point of view. It also showcases his rags to riches story and how he is able to fulfill the dreams with his witty and cunning nature. He initially works as a servant at the home of US immigrants Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao for whom he is indispensable because of his loyalty and polite nature. However, his perspective towards life changes one fine day when they get him trapped for some reason.

Now, the audience has to watch the movie to know the reason behind it being titled The White Tiger. It will be released in select theatres this December and in Netflix on 22nd January 2021. Both Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao have shared the trailer on their respective social media handles. Priyanka had earlier said in one of her posts that she plays the role of Pinky Madam in the movie while Rajkummar Rao plays her on-screen husband in the same. The movie has been directed by Ramin Bahrani.

Check out the trailer below:

