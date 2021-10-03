Who is the ‘25 seconds’ guy from ‘Squid Game’?

‘Squid Game’ has gained unprecedented fame, not just in the drama’s home country South Korea but all over the world as it ranked number 1 on global Netflix, as well as in 82 countries. With cameos from top-notch Korean actors like Gong Yoo and main roles from Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo, the show has become one of the must-watch on everyone’s list.

Actor Anupam Tripathi and model turned actress Jung Ho Yeon’s fame has skyrocketed as well, their personal Instagram accounts gaining followers in thousands and millions respectively. Another name that has found the fire within fan communities is actor Lee Jeong Jun. His handsome appearance stole the audience’s hearts.

Spoiler Alert

Actor Lee Jeong Jun, now being nicknamed as the ‘25 seconds guy’ entered right into the hearts’ of fans with his fearless demeanour as he broke the red-organisers’ no.1 rule by revealing his face following the ‘honeycomb cookie’ game. Soon, he was shot down by the black-faced leader, lying unmoving in his own pool of blood. The same however made a lasting impact on the people, increasing the number of searches of his name by a large gap.

Sevdiğim kişi 5 saniye sonra öldürülmek zorunda mıı? :((((( #SquidGames pic.twitter.com/CzT1XWPkqE — öğrenci olmaya çalışan blink (@forever_blinksi) October 1, 2021

He is not a new face in the dramaland land as Lee Jeong Jun has previously worked in dramas like ‘Best Mistake 2’, ‘Kairos’, ‘Class of Lies’ and ‘Scripting Your Destiny’. With news of the cast members appearing on the popular late-night talk show NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, fans are seeing the Korean acting industry in a new light.

The spotlight lies on Lee Jeong Jun, as to how he aces this newfound interest from the masses.

Did you like Lee Jeong Jun’s acting? Let us know below.