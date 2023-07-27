Who are K-pop's avengers? Eric Nam lists BTS' V and Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Lisa as top picks

Eric Nam wishes to create an army of Avengers out of K-pop idols from BTS Jungkook and V to BLACKPINK's Lisa and MAMAMOO's Hwasa and many more. The South Korean singer chose the aces based on his personal preference in the K-pop industry. Eric Nam expressed his excitement that he wished to make the list as big as SM Entertainment's NCT.

Eric Nam's Avengers in K-pop

Eric Nam listed a bunch of talented artists in K-pop with powerful stage presence and charismatic aura. He started with Mark of NCT who is a part of multiple NCT units and an allrounder who can sing, rap, and dance. He further picked up MAMAMOO's Hwasa for her badass personality and BLACKPINK's Lisa for her charisma and dancing skills. Bang Chan of Stray Kids made Eric Nam's list for being a great leader. He chose not just one but all five members of NewJeans including Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The singer added BTS' Jungkook to the list revealing that he is in love with his new song Seven. Eric Nam and V have been friends for a really long time and he could not help but pick V.

Jessi, Vernon of SEVENTEEN, WayV's Ten and Yangyang, and the list goes on as Eric Nam mentioned this team would be an ever-changing one. Eric Nam shared in an interview with Vogue Singapore that this army of idols would be the Avengers according to him. He said that one would never know what could happen when such strong personalities would gather in the same room.

Eric Nam in India

With the release of his song House on a Hill, Eric Nam announced the dates of his upcoming world tour called HOUSE ON IN A HILL 2023-2024. The most exciting part of his tour is that Eric Nam has confirmed coming to India next year. Though the dates and cities are not yet announced, fans are all buckled up to welcome him in their cities. Eric Nam will go around South America, Latin America, Europe, New Zealand, and the Southeast Asian leg which includes South Korea and India. With over 66 cities and more to be announced, Eric Nam has chosen to go big for the new chapter of his career.

