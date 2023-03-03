Who are the 5 WJSN members that have ended their contracts with Starship Entertainment?

WJSN debuted as a group with 12 members in 2016. The group members were later joined by Yeonjung thereby increasing the group’s strength to 13. The group’s managing agency Starship Entertainment recently released an official statement revealing that only 8 out of 13 members will be renewing their contracts with the agency. The official statement further elaborated on how they had spoken at length with former WJSN members Luda and Dawon. The two however will be leaving the company.

As for former group members Xuan Yi, Cheng Xiao, and Mei Qi who formed part of Yuehua Entertainment, their contracts will be coming to an end too. In the official statement, Starship thanked WJSN fans, fondly referred to as UJUNG. The agency concluded their official statement with a request addressing UJUNG that asked them to support members of WJSN as they start this new chapter of their lives.

Renewed Contracts

The agency also revealed that they had renewed their contracts with WJSN members Bona, Dayoung, Exy, Seola, Soobin, Eunseo, Yeoreum, and Yeonjung. The agency added that the members who had decided to stay with them based on their respective equations of ‘faith and loyalty’ would be looked after well. Their upcoming projects both as a group and as solo artists would be cheered on and supported by the agency. The eight members of the group will now have Starship Entertainment's full support in whatever field they choose for themselves.

WJSN

WJSN or Cosmic Girls was originally a group with 12 members. The member count increased to 13 when Yeonjung joined the group. This K-pop group essentially falls under bubblegum pop and synth pop genres. WJSN debuted under the collaborative effort of Starship Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment. Now that five out of thirteen members of WJSN have decided to end their contracts with the agency, Starship Entertainment has stated that they will be providing their support to the members who did stay with them.

Members of WJSN are a talented bunch and a few of them have even done some noticeable work in the field of acting. For starters, WJSN member Bona (Kim Ji Yeon) is a fairly famous actress in South Korea and has been a part of some popular Korean dramas including ‘Twenty-five Twenty-One’. ‘Radio Romance’, ‘Hit The Top’, and more. Group member Seola made an appearance in Yoo Ah In starrer drama ‘Chicago Typewriter’.

