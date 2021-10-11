Who is ARTLOVER? The up and coming Kpop solo rapper and former make up artist

As K-pop expands its wings all over the world, more talent is brought to the stage, for fans to admire and appreciate. One such K-pop star that has come to our attention is female rapper ARTLOVER.

Making her irrepressible debut on March 2, 2018, ARTLOVER released her debut single ‘Want U Back’. She followed it up with her first comeback in the form of her first mini-album ‘Queen Of Retro’ soon. Her musical journey continued with the release of ‘Heart Of Stone’ a year later as ARTLOVER gained momentum.

Now, back with another single ‘redmOOn’, that narrates the story of love and destiny. Highlighted through its oriental vibe and a classical fuzz guitar sound, ARTLOVER speaks about the famed emotion, mashed with a high quality beat as she makes plans to go to the ‘Redmoon’ aka Mars. Check out the music video below.

Speaking about the single ‘redmOOn’ that dropped on September 28, ARTLOVER said, “As love existed in the past, I hope that love stays in the future, this song is about the cycle of love.”

ARTLOVER is a South Korean rapper but is based in London, UK as she boasts of a successful make-up artist career. She has previously worked with brands like Vogue and ELLE where she flourished, eventually making rapping her point of focus.

We look forward to more outstanding music from ARTLOVER!

