Who is the best skater in BTS? Find out

BTS are jack of all trades and they have proved it time and again, well at least for some members. In a recent video released on BANGTANTV, which is the official YouTube channel for all behind-the-scenes action that goes on in the superstars’ lives, we saw them at a skating rink. As a performance for the ‘BTS Week’ at ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, BTS had previously taken to the rink for a performance of their then released latest song, ‘Dynamite’.

Dressed in colourful old-school outfits, the boys looked like eye candies on a disco-themed stage. With the word ‘DYNAMITE’ glowing in the background, BTS tried their ‘leg’ at roller skating. In the video, leader RM can be seen reminiscing about the days he used to go roller skating and how it has been 20 years since he got to play the ‘only’ sport he’s good at. Member Jimin zoomed past, soon joined by Jin and Suga, while J-Hope wondered how everyone was so good at it.

While the rest of the members kept gliding across the wide rink, V stumbled his way in, landing right on his bottom. The tight-knit group made sure to lightly tease him while Jin helped him up. It was then J-Hope’s chance as he shakily goes on with the help of staff members and thus began the fun of spotting who was the best BTS skater. Helping each other through it, the members completed the performance successfully.

It didn’t go as smoothly for V and J-Hope as it did for the other members. Jimin sailed past, making fancy moves as he soon got into a race with Jungkook. The video ended with a full version being promised soon. Watch below.

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs: BTS gets 5 nominations, BLACKPINK, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, (G)I-DLE & MONSTA X grab a spot too

Who do you think excelled at skating? Let us know.