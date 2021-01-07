Who is DVWN: BigHit’s newest addition drops teaser for music video featuring Park Shin Hye

DVWN is the latest addition to BigHit Entertainment's star-studded line-up of artists but who exactly is DVWN?

BigHit Labels just released a mysterious new teaser of a music video featuring Park Shin Hye. The artist in question whose music video we’re talking about is DVWN (pronounced Dawn). You might be wondering who this new artist under BigHit Labels is. Is he a rookie? You’ve got questions and we’ve got answers.

DVWN started his musical career as an indie soloist who released music independently without being signed to any label. His voice has a unique capacity to express the slightest emotions and the breathy tone of voice fits his subject matter perfectly. His talent cannot be limited to genres but he mostly leans towards R&B, indie pop and lo-fi jazz but he artfully reinvents those genres to make them his own. He was then signed to ZICO’s entertainment company KOZ Entertainment and was the sole artist under the company. KOZ Entertainment was recently acquired by BigHit Labels just like Pledis and Source Music were acquired by BigHit which makes DVWN an artist under BigHit Entertainment. As such, DVWN is neither a rookie nor BigHit’s new talent but rather KOZ’s soloist who now automatically falls under BigHit.

You can listen to some of DVWN’s music prior to this acquisition below:

BigHit released a teaser for the music video of “FREE FLIGHT” by DVWN on January 7, 2021 teasing the appearance of top Hallyu actress Park Shin Hye in the music video. The official music video will be released on the 12th of January, 2021 at 18:00 KST.

The teaser shows Park Shin Hye in a warm and cosy room, playing with a paper aeroplane followed by a scene in an actual flight, once again cutting back to Shin Hye skipping down a road with a spring in her step and the brightest smile on her face. ‘Free Flight’ retains DVWN’s signature sound while also incorporating jazz/pop influences that mesh beautifully together to create the sweetest melody.

Park Shin Hye’s appearance is amplifying the expectations for the music video as well as garnering attention for DVWN’s first release under BigHit Entertainment and fans cannot wait for the full version of the music video.

You can watch the teaser for "Free Flight" below:

What do you think of DVWN? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×