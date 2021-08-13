Who “hacked” Eric Nam’s Instagram account? Find out

Eric Nam is a well-known face in the K-pop industry owing to his MC gigs and kind nature of befriending people around him. Thanks to that and his happy-go-lucky personality, fans often find themselves looking at new interactions that he has with fellow K-pop singers all the time. On August 13, a similar incident was reported by the singer himself when he tweeted “My IG stories just got hacked……..”

My IG stories just got hacked…….. — Eric Nam (에릭남) (@ericnamofficial) August 13, 2021

Fans were quick to rush to his stories to check out who had actually gone and done something like this and were surprised to find some funny faces waiting for them. We too, went ahead to check out what the fuss was all about when we found the below images posted on Eric Nam’s Instagram stories.

You’re seeing right. That’s Taehyun, the singer-songwriter, rapper and dancer from the boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER. He had taken over Eric Nam’s stories, making an adorable ‘V’ sign, captioning it with ‘hi guys I got his phone’. What a cutie!

This was followed by eldest member Yeonjun’s picture reading,

“This is rose

This is tulip

This is lily

This is cosmos

Which one is this flower?

A passerby answered, ‘This flower. It’s Yeonjun.’”

Another picture saw the TOMORROW X TOGETHER members making “derp faces”, captioned ‘these guys are lit’.

In the final one, Eric Nam joined Yeonjun and Taehyun calling them ‘young bosses’ and tagged the group’s official account.

