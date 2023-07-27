Who is aespa's Karina's bias in IVE, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, and NMIXX? Find all details inside

As one of the leading fourth-generation girl groups in the K-Pop industry, aespa's popularity has captured the hearts of many fans. While aespa continues to rise both domestically and internationally, fans eagerly await more exciting music, performances, and achievements from this fourth-generation powerhouse in the world of K-Pop. However, this time Karina has taken center stage with her recent video call event. Here is all the tea she spilled.

Karina’s bias in 4th generation girl groups

Recently, during a video call with a lucky MY (aespa's fandom name), Karina, one of the members, shared her favorite members from various girl groups. When the fan presented a picture of Starship Entertainment's girl group IVE, Karina wasted no time in revealing her favorite member. Among the talented members, Karina chose IVE's leader, Ahn Yujin, as someone she admires. Next up was HYBE's newest group, NewJeans. Upon seeing the photo, Karina instantly picked Hanni, as her personal favorite.

Continuing with another group, the fan showed LE SSERAFIM, and once again, Karina confidently expressed her fondness for their leader, Kim Chaewon. This choice could indicate that Karina might have a personal connection with Kim Chaewon. In the last snapshot shared by the MY, JYP Entertainment's girl group NMIXX was featured. Karina revealed that her favorite member of this group is Sullyoon. This choice might hint at a potential friendship or admiration between the two idols.

aespa's thriving journey with the latest album MY WORLD

aespa's newest album MY WORLD has been making waves on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart. Notably, the album managed to maintain its presence on the chart for the second week, securing an impressive spot at number 61. This marks the group's highest ranking during the second week since its release. Previously, MY WORLD debuted on the Billboard 200 at an outstanding position of number 9. Although the album gained popularity in the US later than in South Korea due to its release schedule, aespa's music continues to captivate fans, showcasing its global appeal.

Additionally, MY WORLD achieved remarkable success on various other Billboard charts, reaching number 2 on the World Albums Chart, number 3 on the Tastemakers Album Chart, and number 4 on both the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts. Moreover, aespa secured the 46th position on the prestigious Artist 100 chart. Not to forget, their title track Spicy continued to impress on Billboard’s Global (Excluding US) chart, peaking at number 108.

