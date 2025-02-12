Who is best in Wooga Squad as co-star? Park Bo Young picks among Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik

The cast and crew of Netflix’s upcoming original series Melo Movie gathered for a press conference at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square in Jongno-gu, Seoul on the morning of February 12. The event saw the presence of director Oh Choong Hwan, writer Lee Na Eun, and lead actors Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young, Lee Jun Young, and Jeon So Nee.

At the press conference, much of the focus was on the chemistry between lead actors Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young, who are widely loved for their camaraderie. In Melo Movie, Choi Woo Shik plays Ko Gyeom, a well-known film critic with a sharp mind and deep emotions, while Park Bo Young portrays Kim Mu Bi, an aspiring film director determined to make her mark in the industry.

Having collaborated with Choi Woo Shik’s close friends Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik in the past, Park Bo Young was naturally asked about her experience working with another member of the beloved Wooga Squad. Before she could answer, Choi Woo Shik jumped in with heartfelt praise for his co-star. He stated that Park Bo Young is widely admired for her kindness and warm personality, something he came to understand firsthand while working with her. He shared that she was incredibly supportive on set, not only looking after him but also helping him stay emotionally balanced throughout filming.

In response, Park Bo Young revealed, “Among them, Woo Shik is the only one who is the same age as me. Acting with someone my age made me realize how comfortable it can be. I liked all three, but I felt most at ease with Woo Shik, so I think we had the best chemistry”, as quoted by Kbizoom. Park Bo Young further shared her admiration for Choi Woo Shik, describing him as her “laughter button”. She explained that whenever she felt down, simply looking at him would brighten her mood.

Moreover, Melo Movie is a romantic drama that revolves around the lives of uncertain youths, exploring love, dreams, and personal growth. As the characters confront their individual traumas, they find inspiration in one another, forming deep and meaningful connections. The series is helmed by Oh Choong Hwan, known for his work on the fantasy hit Hotel Del Luna, while the script is penned by Our Beloved Summer writer Lee Na Eun, promising an emotionally rich and heartfelt story.

With a talented cast, an acclaimed director, and a touching storyline, Melo Movie is expected to be a standout romance drama of 2025. The series, set to premiere on Netflix on February 14, is perfectly timed as a Valentine’s Day release, making it an ideal watch for romance lovers.