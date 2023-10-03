Who is Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree? 2gether: The Series and F4 Thailand star making it big

Vachirawit Chivaaree, popularly known by his nickname Bright is a famous Thai actor, singer, and model. The Thai heartthrob rose to prominence with his portrayal of Sarawat in the 2020 released Thai Boys' Love drama 2gether: The Series and Still 2gether. He soon became a household name after starring in the Thai version of Boys Over Flower, F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers. In the show, he took the lead role character of Thyme.

Early life and background of Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree

Bright, whose full name is Kunlatorn Chivaaree, was born on December 27, 1997, in Nakhon Chai Si, Nakhon Pathom Province, Thailand. He is of mixed Thai, American, and Chinese descent. His professional career began in 2013 when he entered the modeling world, following which in 2016 he made his debut in acting with the film Love Say Hey.

Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree breakthrough

In 2020, Bright gained prominence for his portrayal of Sarawat in 2gether: The Series, which was a huge hit not only in Thailand but on a global front making him a household name. On high fan demand, makers were pushed to roll out the follow-up series Still 2gether, which aired in 2020–2021, and he continued to play Sarawat. Bright then played Thyme in F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, an adaptation of the popular Japanese manga and anime series. This project exposed him to a wide range of audiences as well as classic drama lovers.

Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree’s music career

Alongside being an excellent actor, the In Time With You star is also a brilliant singer. In 2021, he released his first mini-album, titled Adolescent. For this, he won several accolades and critic appreciation.

Bright debuting in the field of business with Cloud9

The Thai actor and singer recently debuted in the field of business with his own entertainment company Cloud9. In an official press statement, he mentioned "Cloud 9 Entertainment is prepared to engage in partnerships with both domestic and international entities. Our aim is to function as a well-rounded entertainment enterprise, encompassing artist management, artist talent curation, music marketing, creative services, and a wide range of production services, including advertising and promotional events, to cater to our clients' diverse requirements."

Bright's global brand ambassadorship lineup

Being one of the most influential celebrities in the world, Bright Vachirawit is a brand ambassador of Burberry and Calvin Klein. Gucci, Omega, and Louis Vuitton are just a few of the well-known international companies Bright has endorsed prior to this collaboration.

