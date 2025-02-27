Who is Cha Woo Min? Rising star taking over fans' hearts with roles in Study Group, Melo Movie, and more

If anyone is grabbing attention, it’s Cha Woo Min. From Melo Movie to Study Group, he’s stealing the hearts of K-drama fans and taking over social media. Whether playing Woo Jun Hoo in Melo Movie or Pi Han Wool in Study Group, he’s quickly becoming a fan favorite, winning people over with his versatile performances and undeniable charm. At just 24 years old, he’s everywhere on social media. But the question remains: Who is he, and what other series has he been in? Professionally known as Cha Woo Bin, his real name is Kim Min Woo.

Cha Woo Min graduated from Busan Gangseo High School and later attended the Seoul Institute of the Arts. Currently, he isn’t enrolled in or participating in the acting program there. Originally, Cha Woo Min aspired to become an athlete, having been a competitive swimmer in middle school before transitioning to Judo in high school. However, his path took a turn when he developed an interest in acting just before entering college, leading him to quit sports. He is now signed with JUST Entertainment.

Cha Woo Min’s acting journey began in 2021, debuting in the lead role of the BL drama The Tasty Florida. He gained widespread recognition for his role in the 2023 drama Night Has Come. He’s also appeared in two movies: Brave Citizen, which was released in 2023, and Love Untangled, scheduled for release in 2025 on Netflix. In addition, his drama credits include Weak Hero Class 1 (2022), Night Has Come (2023), Group Study (2025), Buried Hearts (2025), and Melo Movie (2025).

Currently, Cha Woo Min is a social media sensation. Fans are buzzing about his impressive fight scene in Study Group, with some calling him the ultimate boyfriend material, while others simply can’t take their eyes off him when he wears a black shirt. Whatever the reason, he’s definitely the current sensation. Netizens reactions after watching Cha Woo Min in Study Group:

He has a growing following of 741,000 on his Instagram account, and his most recent update was a short video of a fight scene from the series Study Group and his role in the Buried Hearts series.