Who is Chinese actor Lin Yi? Put Your Head on My Shoulder star gets attention for dancing with NewJeans

Chinese actor Lin Yi was seen dancing with the NewJeans members in South Korea. The actor from Put Your Head on My Shoulder, Lin Yi, teamed up with NewJeans members Haerin and Hyein for the #ImSuperShy challenge.

Lin Yi dancing to Super Shy with NewJeans

In the new challenge video posted on September 2nd, KST (Korean Standard Time), Lin Yi seamlessly teamed up with the NewJeans members while dancing to Super Shy. Additionally, the actor shared an Instagram post saying, Made new friends in Korea!, keeping his fans updated on his activities. Meanwhile, Lin Yi is presently in Korea for the Korean premiere of his film 'One Week Friends' and will be meeting fans at Lotte Cinema World Tower from September 2-3.

Watch the trio dancing to Super Shy here-

Know more about Lin Yi

Lin Yi is a Chinese actor and model born on January 11, 1999, in Hebei, China. He grew up in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, and pursued a National Standard Dance major at Beijing Sport University. Lin Yi signed a contract with China Film and Television in 2015 and underwent professional dance and performance training abroad during the summer of 2016.

In 2017, Lin Yi made his debut appearance in Handsome Youth Society, a show focused on training talented young individuals from various parts of Asia in dancing and acting to become the next idols. During the same year, he participated in and won the Youkou fashion Variety Show Crazy Wardrobe, a reality show aimed at helping people enhance their fashion style and confidence.

He officially entered the entertainment industry with his debut role in the 2017 science fiction film Island of Hope. However, he gained significant popularity after starring in the 2019 romantic web drama Put Your Head on My Shoulder, which earned him wider recognition and acclaim.

In 2019, Lin Yi received the Star Awards Annual Youth Trending Artist Award and the Golden Bone Network Film and Television Festival Annual Emerging Actor Award for his role in the urban youth drama Put Your Head On My Shoulder.

On January 26, 2022, the urban emotional drama Memory of Encaustic Tile was broadcast on Youku, with Lin Yi playing the role of Zheng Su Nian. Additionally, on April 2, the movie One Week Friends, starring Zhao Jinmai and Shen Yue, was released, with Lin Yi playing the character Xu Youshu.

Apart from his acting career, Lin Yi has also appeared in several variety shows, including Keep Running: Yellow River Season 2, Let's Go Skiing, and many more, showcasing his diverse talents and abilities.

Watch the trailer of Put Your Head on My Shoulder here-

