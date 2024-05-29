Who is it? Fans guess EXO's Chen and N.Flying’s Hweseung as first guests on vocal harmony show Secret Duet

EXO’s Chen and N.Flying’s Hweseung or someone else, who will it be? Fans are actively guessing about the music duo who will debut on the first episode of a new vocal harmony show called Secret Duet. The program’s official YouTube channel has unveiled some interesting hints for fans to throw guesses.

Will EXO's Chen and N.Flying's Hweseung be first duo to appear on new vocal harmony show?

On May 29, hello82, a popular YouTube channel catering to the global K-pop audience released a teaser with hints at the first duo for their new music segment Secret Duet. From the emojis they provided as hints, fans are making multiple guesses.

Some think the duo will be none other than EXO’s main vocalist Chen and N.Flying’s virtuoso Hweseung. Others think Chen will be accompanied by his bandmate Suho. Another individual also guessed that Chen will sing with ATEEZ’s maknae Jongho, who is also known for his vocal prowess.

More about new music YouTube segment Secret Duet

Secret Duet is the new musical series from hello82 which will follow a studio-based format where in every episode, two singers from popular K-pop groups will make their guest appearance.

There would be a barricade between them and the duo have to harmonize with each other without knowing who is on the other side. This new YouTube segment closely follows the concept of the MBN program Mystery Duets which premiered in 2022.

Now, excitement is building up to witness who will be the first duo to kickstart this new YouTube segment.

Meanwhile, the first episode of Secret Duet is slated to be released on May 30 at 12 pm KST (8:30 am IST) on hello82’s official YouTube Channel.

More about singers guessed by fans as the first guests on Secret Duet

Since fans expect these singers to appear on Secret Duet, let’s get to know them briefly.

Chen and Suho are both members of the K-pop titan EXO. They debuted with the boy band in 2012. Chen is positioned as the main vocalist of the group and also its subunit EXO-M, while Suho is the leader and lead vocalist of EXO.

N.Flying member Hweseung joined the group in 2017, 2 years after its original debut. He is the main vocalist of this five-piece Korean rock band. On the other hand, Jongho is also the main vocalist of the K-pop powerhouse ATEEZ.

