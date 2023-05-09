Who is Kang You Seok? Korean BL drama Light On Me star to be seen in Kim Woo Bin’s Black Knight

Actor Kang You Seok, born on 10 June 1994, is steadily rising up the fame ladder with his choice of roles and promising acting. Having debuted in 2018 with a role in the OCN show ‘God's Quiz : Reboot’, he has quite a few popular shows under his belt.

Kang You Seok in Light On Me

Fans of the BL (Boys’ Love) world would know how Kang You Seok brilliantly executed the role of No Shin Woo in 'Light On Me', a seemingly quiet and discipline-loving high school student who goes on to make his crush fall for him. The said crush named Woo Tae Kyung played by Lee Sae On, was a newbie in their school’s student council and developed feelings for a senior only to be comforted by Noh Shin Woo in an adorable and predictable turn of events.

Kang You Seok has been a part of some popular K-dramas appearing in cameos or in supporting roles. He has participated in ‘The Hymn of Death’, ‘Dr. Romantic 2’, ‘Once Again’, ‘Start-Up’ and ‘Beyond Evil’. Kang You Seok’s last main role was in the revenge drama ‘Payback’, also starring Lee Sun Kyun, Moon Chae Won, and Park Hoon. Meanwhile, he has also confirmed his next appearance following ‘Black Knight’, as Kang Yeon Woo in ‘The Mentalist’, slated to be led by Lee Si Young and Park Shi Hoo.

Kang You Seok in Black Knight

The upcoming Netflix action sci-fi series, ‘Black Knight’, led by Kim Woo Bin in the role of ‘5-8’, Song Seung Heon as Ryu Seok and Esom as Seol Ah, will see Kang You Seok in the role of a refugee named Sa Wol. He will be rescued by Seol Ah who will start treating him as her family. Impressed by the work of deliverymen, Sa Wol dreams of becoming one of them, but obstacles stand in his way.

So far, Kang You Seok’s portrayal of Sa Wol has shown him in animated or serious expressions, raising excitement for the kind of character he will be. Trying to convince Kim Woo Bin’s 5-8 to train him and become a respected presence in the dystopian, desertified world of 2071, he will face off against Ryu Seok’s Cheonmyeong Group.



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Eighth Sense, Our Dating Sim, A Shoulder To Cry On and more: 4 amazing 2023 K-BLs to add to your watchlist