Who Is KiiiKiii? Know Starship Ent’s new girl group members' names, ages, positions, debut details and more

STARSHIP Entertainment is making waves with the introduction of KiiiKiii, its first girl group debut since launching IVE in 2021. With the lineup now officially revealed, fans have been buzzing with anticipation and curiosity about the five-member group. The agency has steadily built excitement, first with unconventional teasers, then the surprise drop of their pre-debut music video I DO ME on February 16, followed by the release of stunning concept photos for their debut album UNCUT GEM just a day later.

Following the unexpected release of their music video, STARSHIP Entertainment confirmed that I DO ME will serve as a pre-release single, set to officially drop on February 24. Meanwhile, the group’s full debut with their first album, UNCUT GEM, is scheduled for March 24. The music video, already gaining traction among fans, showcases a fresh and youthful vibe, hinting at the energetic and new concept that KiiiKiii will bring to the table.

Before the group’s debut, fans had been speculating about the members’ ages and roles within the group. While rumors swirled online, a recently published article from The Hollywood Reporter has now put the speculation to rest, confirming the official lineup. The group consists of Jiyu, Leesol, Sui, Haum, and Kya, with the members ranging from 14 to 19 years old.

Jiyu, at 18, has been designated as the leader, vocalist, rapper, and dancer, while 19-year-old Leesol has taken on the role of the main rapper. Sui and Haum, both 18, are vocalists, with Haum also contributing as a rapper. The group’s youngest member and vocalist, Kya, has been officially confirmed to be only 14 years old, a revelation that has sparked debate among fans.

The decision to debut a 14-year-old alongside adult members has not been well received by many netizens. Social media has been flooded with comments expressing concern over the pressures of debuting at such a young age, particularly in an industry known for its grueling schedules and intense scrutiny. Many believe that a fully adult lineup would have been a better fit, especially considering that the other four members are all 18 or older.

Despite the ongoing discussions, KiiiKiii’s debut remains one of the most anticipated events in K-pop this year. With STARSHIP Entertainment’s strong track record of successful girl groups, fans are eager to see how KiiiKiii will carve out its own identity in the industry. As the countdown to their official debut continues, all eyes are on KiiiKiii to see how they will handle both the excitement and controversy surrounding their debut.