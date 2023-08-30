Who is Kim Dong Wook? Get to know the Coffee Prince actor set to marry non-celebrity girlfriend

On August 30th, it was announced that the actor Kim Dong Wook plans to marry his girlfriend, who is not a public figure. The couple intends to have a private wedding ceremony in Seoul during the upcoming winter season. Their relationship is said to be founded on trust and belief in each other, and they are eagerly anticipating embarking on this new chapter of their lives together.

Who is Kim Dong Wook? Get to know the South Korean actor

Kim Dong-wook, born on July 29, 1983, entered the entertainment scene through student short films and minor roles. He rose to fame with a pivotal role in the popular 2007 TV series Coffee Prince, which starred Yoon Eun Hye and Gong Yoo. In Coffee Prince, he portrayed Ha Rim, the mischievous and mug employee at Gong Yoo's café, Han Kyul in the show.

Following Coffee Prince, he achieved box office success with Take Off (2009). He then appeared in Happy Killers (2010), Romantic Heaven (2011), The Guest (2018), and The King of Pigs (TV series) (2022). Notably, his exceptional performance as a tormented king in the 2012 period drama The Concubine garnered acclaim.

Kim played a significant role in the fantasy blockbuster Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017) and its sequel, Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days (2018), earning him several Best Supporting Actor awards along with career-best reviews. Additionally, he starred in My Perfect Stranger, portraying Han Moo-young, a lawyer with hyper-empathy that enables him to deeply sense others' emotions, even to the extent of causing him physical pain.

Further, Kim featured in the K-drama You Are My Spring as Joo Young Do, a psychiatrist aiding others with emotional wounds while dealing with his own. He was also recently seen in Delightfully Deceitful, a thrilling revenge drama where he plays an empathetic attorney partnering with a con artist lacking empathy, portrayed by Chun Woo Hee. The two polar opposites forge an unlikely alliance to combat evil.

Through his remarkable acting prowess, Kim Dong Wook has captivated audiences, showcasing his versatility and dominance in the K-drama industry.

Kim Dong Wook recently announces marriage plans

The Delightfully Deceitful actor has confirmed his marriage rumors. On August 30, a rumor about his marriage to a non-celebrity girlfriend was reported by a Korean media agency. Subsequently making it official, his agency confirmed the news that the singer is preparing for his marriage this winter. On the same day, KEYEAST Entertainment, Kim Dong Wook’s agency confirmed the reports of My Perfect Stranger actor's marriage this year.

