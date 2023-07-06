Who is Korean actress Yoon Jin Seo? Oldboy star who announced her pregnancy with non-celeb husband

On July 6, her agency Big Feature Entertainment reported that Yoon Jin Seo is stable and three months pregnant. The baby will be born early next year. On that day, Yoon Jin Seo also announced that she was expecting via her own Instagram account, writing, "It's been three months. For a while, I anticipate wearing a lot of dresses. When I was younger, it was my favorite outfit, but when I grew up, it started to become more comfortable than I liked, so I started wearing pants a lot. Until the child shows up, we'll track down a greater amount of my favorite dresses as well as find out about the little one in my stomach with my significant other."

Who is Yoon Jin Seo?

Yoon Jin Seo began her career with the 2003 thriller film Oldboy alongside Choi Min Sik and Yoo Ji Tae. She played the role of Lee Soo Ah, Yoo Ji Tae’s character’s sister. This performance earned her the Best New Actress Award at the 40th Baeksang Art Awards. She became a legendary actress for her acting skills as a heartbroken girl going through phantom pregnancy. The intense scenes made the viewers feel as though they were right there with her. After the success of the film, she went on to do many films and dramas but she was known for the 2008 fast-paced film The Moonlight of Seoul that follows young people struggling to survive in the superficial, capitalist society and those living in the exotic, wealthy backdrop of Gangnam. The dramas that brought her immense popularity in South Korea are The Return of Iljimae, The Fugitive: Plan B and 12 Signs of Love. Her last drama was A Model Family, which was a thriller Netflix drama in 2022 that follows a cash-strapped professor who tries to protect his family from the onslaught of the drug cartel after he stole money from them unknowingly.

Yoon Jin Seo’s personal life:

She tied the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend in 2017 after 3 years of dating. Later, she spent her free days in Jeju Island with her husband, celebrating their honeymoon as well as enjoying surfing, eating and relaxing in the Island. While her Instagram does not show her husband often, it’s obvious that even after 6 years, they are very much in love.

ALSO READ: Oldboy’s 20th Anniversary: Park Chan Wook’s masterpiece to be re-released in theaters on THIS date

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat