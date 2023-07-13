Who is Latto? American rapper collaborating with Jungkook for solo debut with Seven

BIGHIT MUSIC declared on July 12th that American rapper Latto will feature in the solo single 'Seven', which will be released on July 14th by Jungkook of BTS. With her single 'Big Energy,' rapper Latto reached number three on the Billboard Hot100. The music video teaser for Seven, which was released on the same day and featured the actress Han So Hee, attracted attention. The cheerful melody of Seven, Jungkook's first official solo debut song, reminds listeners of summer.

Latto, American rapper featuring on BTS’ Jungkook’s solo track Seven:

Latto, born on December 22, 1998, appeared publicly on The Rap Game in 2016, winning the show but ended up rejecting the record deal that came in her winnings. She released many songs as well as collaborations with artists like Saweetie, Trina, Gucci Mane, Cardi B, Mariah Carey and more. Her breakout track was Big Energy from 2022 album 777, earning her high rankings on various charts as well as nominations and wins in big award shows like BET Hip Hop Awards, Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards and others. With a unique style and unapologetic outlook on life, Latto has earned a considerable audience that love each song she has been putting out as well as the message given to the song. Fans of Jungkook and Latto are excited to see how their different styles of music will come together for a light song like Seven.

Jungkook’s Seven:

On July 13, Jungkook dropped a music video teaser for his first solo single 'Seven (feat. Latto)' on HYBE Labels' social media handles. The video starts with Jungkook and Han So Hee sitting confronting each other in a café as though they were battling. After that, the table in the back is hit by a chandelier, and the two of them continue to argue, to the surprise of everyone around them. Questions about the main story of the music video are focused on the kind of story that will be kept from them as a short but intense teaser video is released.

