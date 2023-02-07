Who is Lee Da In?: Detailing her successful career feat. Hwarang: The Poet Youth Warrior and more

Previously, the two continued their public relationship after admitting that they were dating in May 2021. Now that they will be another couple to be hitched, let’s take a look at some facts about Lee Da In:-

On February 7th, Lee Seung Gi posted a picture of the letter he wrote on Instagram and said, "I decided to spend the rest of my life with Da In, who I love, as her husband and not as her lover." Lee Seung Gi wrote, "Lee Da In is a warm-hearted and loving person who I want to keep by my side forever." He also added that they plan to hold a wedding on April 7, "I hope you will support the future of the two of us, and we will live happily while sharing a lot in the future."

About Lee Da In:

She was born in 1992 which means there is a 5-year age gap with her prospective husband Lee Seung Gi who was born in 1987. She is well known in the industry as she is the daughter of actress Kyeon Mi Ri, and her older sister is actress Yoo Bi who is well known for many roles, Yumi’s Cells being one of the most recent ones. She graduated from the Department of Theater and Film at Hanyang University and made her acting debut in 2014 with the tvN drama ‘Twenty Years Old’.

Lee Da In is a descendant of the Hwanggan Kyeon clan through her maternal side, which makes her a descendant of Gyeon Hwon, who was the first king of the Hubaekje kingdom, during the Later Three Kingdoms of Korea. Her MBTI is ESTJ. She is the perfect planner, according to her and others around her, and she tends to plan thoroughly when she travels.

Filmography:

She went on to do many drama roles such as Make A Woman Cry, Entourage, Hwarang: The Poet Youth Warrior, My Golden Life, Come and Hug Me, Doctor Prison, Alice and now she has been cast in a new drama called Lovers alongside Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin and Lee Hak Joo. 'Lovers' is the story of a lover who was thrown into the blight of the Byeongja Horan, and the days when they missed and loved so much.

Lee Da In took on the role of Kyung Eun Ae, the fiancee of Nam Yeon Jun (Lee Hak Joo) and the closest friend of Yoo Gil Chae (Ahn Eun Jin). Kyung Eun Ae is a wise and benevolent woman who knows how to see the bright side of her world first.

