Who is making BTS' Jimin want to fly? Like Crazy singer recommends 2 popular K-dramas to fans; Find out

BTS member Jimin shared his K-drama list with fans during a recent live video session and fans are amazed by his taste. On September 1, the BTS member went live on the Weverse app to catch up with fans. He wanted to share how he was doing and to show his mood light, asking fans to wish his fellow member Jungkook a happy birthday. Reading questions sent by the fans in the comments section, he found out fans were curious as to what he was watching currently.

Which K-dramas is BTS' Jimin currently watching?

The Like Crazy singer opened up about watching Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo's Moving and Lee Sung Min's Shadow Detective. He revealed that he does not usually watch dramas or series but spoke about two K-dramas that he had an interest in. The first one was Moving which features Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, Ryoo Seung Bum, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung and Kim Do Hoon. Moving is currently being enjoyed by fans worldwide, it was previously announced as the most-watched Korean series worldwide on Disney+. The other K-drama that he watched was Shadow Detective starring Veteran actor Lee Sung Min, Kyung Soo Jin, Lee Hak Joo and more, where Lee Sung Min took the lead as a police officer who is framed for a murder he did not commit. Fans were amazed to see that the singer only watches interesting dramas.

About Moving

Moving is a fantasy action drama based on human beings who possess supernatural powers. They live among ordinary people trying to hide their big secret. The stories of two generations of such heroes have been told as high school students who struggle to hide their powers while their parents try to protect them from the eyes of the public.

About Shadow Detective

Shadow Detective is about Kim Take Rok played by Lee Sung Min, a police officer who is on the verge of retirement from his incredible career. However, he gets framed for a murder case and the real killer tries to blackmail him.

