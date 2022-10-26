Who is mimiirose? A new K-pop girl group you should be checking out

mimiirose

The unique name of this girl group is said to have been a depiction of their purpose. It combines rose and beauty which further use petals to emphasize on inner and outer beauty of the members as well as the people. However, it wasn’t the first pick and was even changed just ahead of the girl group’s debut. They were initially going to be called mimiimiii and were introduced as that when the group first created their social media accounts in July 2022. However they later changed their name to mimiirose to add the petal concept to it. The group is under the management of YES IM Entertainment and boasts a talented lineup of 5 members with Choi Yeonjae, Inn Hyori, Han Yewon, Yoon Jia and Seo Yunju. They were formed by veteran singer Lim Chang Jung. mimiirose debuted on September 16, 2022 with the single album ‘AWESOME’, meant to display their charms. They have joined some of the most popular girl group debuts of the year including LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, NMIXX and more. AWESOME contains three songs namely, Rose, Lululu, and Kill Me More. Members

Choi Yeonjae

The leader of the group, she was born on December 6, 2000. She is called rozeyeon on Instagram where she shares beautiful photos of herself to her newly formed fans. She is also the main dancer of the group. Her big eyes are definitely one of her strongest features.

Inn Hyori

She is the eldest in the group, born on June 2, 2000 and takes the position of being the group’s lead vocalist. Her Instagram, innstar0se, takes people through her world of chic fashion and a pretty eye smile.

Han Yewon

Born on February 7, 2003, she is the main vocalist of the group. She is known to have received idol training for 4 years. yeh1on is her Instagram, which is a small collection of her quirky side and mirror selfies.

Yoon Jia

Arguably one of the most popular ones in the group, she was born on January 16, 2004. The 18 year old holds the position of the main rapper in the team and was a contestant on the famed variety program, ‘Girls Planet 999’, which gave rise to Kep1er. However, she was eliminated in the 8th episode and later revealed that she would be a part of mimiirose. Her Instagram nxnjixa, is the most followed in the group as she continues to share her daily life with the fans she has gathered over time. She has her own TikTok account and also runs a YouTube channel, from before her debut and is expected to bring more fame to the group through it. Her 4 years of training as well as participation in the survival show resulted in her successful debut.

Seo Yunju

The maknae of the group was born on December 26, 2005. It is knwon that she was supposed to debut in the team now known as bugAboo and trained for the same, however was not part of the final lineup. The youngest, her position is known to be the visual and has also earned her fair share of fame through the TV show, My Teenage Girl, which formed CLASS:y, and debuted earlier in the year. Her Instagram yuun._.zu, is full of enchanting photos of the 17 year old.

Kim Chang Jung

The producer for mimiirose, he participated as a guest on MBC’s TV program ‘Radio Star’ where he spoke about the group ahead of their debut. Having been a singer for many years, he holds the credits for many songs known amongst Korean people. During his appearance, the 48 year old ballad singer revealed that he decided to sell off the copyrights to about 160 of his songs as well as some of the land that he owned, in order to fund the group’s debut. This revelation further brought attention to their debut. It’s been a month since their debut and the girls have continued to promote their debut by appearing on various music shows. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

