Who is Moving's Kim Bong Seok? Former JYP Entertainment trainee turned actor Lee Jung Ha gains attention

Lee Jung Ha from the K-drama Moving is gaining massive attention from fans and viewers for his dedication and passion towards this filming project. The Nevertheless actor worked very hard to fit into the character of Kim Bongseok not only through acting and emotions but also through physical appearance. The actor revealed that he followed a diet to gain 30 kilograms to look just like Kim Bong Seok to adapt to his character. Read below to know more about Lee Jung Ha.

Who is the Moving actor Lee Jung Ha?

Lee Jung Ha recently appeared in a sci-fi K-drama Moving starring Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Go Yoon Jung, and many more. The actor born on February 23, 1998, was an acting enthusiast during his high school days. He was cast as a trainee at JYP Entertainment however he left the agency because he could not keep up with other trainees. The actor signed with Namoo Actors and started his acting career. When he opened up to his agency that he wished to become an idol, they suggested that he participate in The Unit. The Unit: Idol Rebooting Project was a survival program for idols who had already debuted before by KBS2 in the year 2017. During a press conference, he said that he was bad at singing and dancing however eventually got cast as a trainee at JYP Entertainment. He revealed, "I didn't have the talent to keep up with the trainees at that time, so I ran away, I still regret it.

Lee Jung Ha's acting career

The Moving actor could not make it to the final lineup of The Unit but continued his acting journey and appeared in multiple Korean web series like Heart Attack Caution, Want More 19, and Travel Story. He appeared in Cha Eun Woo and Shin Se Kyung starrer Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryeong in 2019. He also appeared in Run On starring Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung as Kim Woo Shik, a tracker runner in 2020. He then appeared in Netflix K-drama Nevertheless starring Han So Hee and Song Kang, he played the character of Kim Eun Han.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Lovely Boxer: Kim So Hye declines signing risky contract with Lee Sang Yeob in latest teaser; Watch