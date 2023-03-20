Who is South Korean singer SE7EN marrying Korean Australian actress Lee Da Hae?

On March 20, Lee Dae Hae and SE7EN took to their personal Instagram accounts to announce their upcoming wedding ceremony in May of this year, eight years since the couple began dating, revealing some of their pre-wedding photos.

Who is the singer SE7EN? Let us take a look at the rundown of his musical career

Choi Dong Wook, popularly known as SE7EN, is a South Korean singer who has achieved success in Japan, China, and the United States. At the age of fifteen, SE7EN joined the management company YG Entertainment. With ‘Come Back To Me,’ he made his debut in 2003. His debut album, ‘Just Listen,’ was released on March 8, 2003. Later that year, he was named MNET's Best Newcomer.

SE7EN made his debut and quickly gained popularity. Usher, Craig David, Mario, and Chris Brown (not to mention Latino singers like Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin) were outscoring the American, European, and even Asian music charts in 2003, and becoming male R&B or soul soloists became fashionable. People took notice when YG Entertainment launched SE7EN to the Korean public as a soloist who isn't known for ballads or trots. He also won several Rookie of the Year awards in his home country, demonstrating his popularity in the first decade of the twenty-first century.

He maintained his popularity in South Korea, which eventually spread throughout the rest of Asia, as he also made his debut in China and Japan. Like many other K-pop acts at that moment, there was a massive outcry for SE7EN to make his American debut in the rather picky and fickle-minded American market, so he did so in 2009 with the song ‘Girls’, which featured rapper Li'l Kim. SE7EN, like all K-pop acts trying to break into the American music scene, was met with mixed reactions.

The underwhelming US debut did not affect SE7EN's stardom in South Korea, where his comebacks were unquestionably successful until 2012. His 2012 comeback, ‘When I Can't Sing’, was even written and produced by Park Jinyoung aka JYP of JYP Entertainment himself. That title track marked the first official collaboration between YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment artists, as well as gave SE7EN his first No.1 on the Gaon Chart (now known as Circle Chart).

SE7EN established his own agency, ELEVEN9 Entertainment, after being discharged from the military and ending his contract with YG Entertainment, but it took over a year before he released new music. In July 2016, he released the single ‘I'm Good,’ followed by the EP ‘I Am SE7EN,’ with the carrier single ‘Give It to Me’ in October. The EP sold over 8,000 copies, despite his songs failing to chart.

SE7EN has been active in musical theatre, having starred in a number of productions including ‘Dogfight’ and ‘I Loved You’. He also hosts a YouTube web show called Seven Golf Courses. Although he hasn't released new music since 2016, he signed up with a new agency, Dmost Entertainment, in 2020.

Let’s wait for his upcoming projects while congratulating both SE7EN and Lee Da Hae on their marriage!

