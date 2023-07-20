Who is Tony Leung? Hong Kong star said to have appeared in NewJeans' Cool With You MV for free

Tong Leung Chiu Wai one of the very renowned actors appeared in NewJeans music video Cool With You which was released on July 20 (KST). NewJeans featured Jung Ho Yeon alongside the actor Tong Leung. As the appearance of the stars was unveiled to the world, a rumor started going that Tong Leung didn't ask for payment for his appearance in the music video. Let's find out who Tony Leung is.

About Tony Leung

Tony Leung was featured in the Cool With You music video of NewJeans released on July 20 (KST). A netizen posted on an online community that Tony Leung did not ask for money to appear in the video, it was said that he is an acquaintance of ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin. ADOR is NewJeans' agency, so it was easy to cast him in the video according to the post. However, ADOR has not confirmed his casting details and payment. Tony Leung is one of the most remarkable actors in the film industry was born in Hong Kong on June 27, 1962.

Tony Leung began his acting career as a TV actor and gained attention for his roles in The Proud Twins and Tale of Eunuch. He soon started to appear in films like My Heart is That Eternal Rose and The City of Sadness. Kar woi Wang an exceptional filmmaker in the 90s joined hands with Tony Leung for films like Chungking Express and Happy Together.

Rise of Tony Leung

It was only after his appearance in In The Mood for Love (2000) which was written and directed by Kar Woi Wang, did Tony Leung receive international fame. He won the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival for his notable acting. In The Mood for Love is known for its picturesque cinematography which to date has been studied by young filmmakers. He was the youngest amongst the group of five popular actors in the 1980s who were formed as a team to promote various shows and so he is called as the Small Tiger. He recently won the Asian Filmmaker of the Year at the Busan international festival.

