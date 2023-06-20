Who is xooos aka Hong Soo Yeon? Singer and YouTuber rumored to be dating Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joon is rumored to be dating a YouTuber and Singer xooos as per reports on June 20. The Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon's agency has said they can not confirm this since it is a matter of their artist's private life. But fans are really curious about the rumored girlfriend. Who is Hong Soo Yeon aka xooos? Read below.

xooos aka Hong Soo Yeon

Hong Soo Yeon is a well-known personality in South Korea, known by the stage name xooos. She is a YouTuber and singer under the agency WAVY also home to artists like Colde. She has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 608k followers on Instagram, her covers are really admired by many listeners. xooos went viral on YouTube for her Light Switch cover originally sung by Charlie Puth which has over 35 million views. Hong Soo Yeon has over 115 covers on her YouTube channel which have garnered millions of views, some of the popular covers that she did are Out of Time by The Weeknd, Shut Up by Mia Rodriguez, and As it Was by Harry Styles. She was spotted at BLACKPINK's Jennie's Calvin Klein pop-up store in Seoul and is said to be one of her friends. She is also friends with Lee Yoo Mi who is famous for her role in Squid Game and is reportedly cast for the sequel of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.

xooos' Music

Hong Soo Yeon aka xooos popular for her YouTube covers and short vlogs announced on her Instagram that she would release her music under WAVY and ever since she has released her debut single and EP under the same label. She debuted with the single NAKED on January 12, 2023, which has over 2.4 million plays on Spotify. Hong Soo Yeon has also released her first EP Made In Heart on May 30, 2023, with the title song Bad at Us. The EP includes other songs called Joy, Fabricated Love, Lavender, and There There. She has also performed at an international musical festival called VERY FESTIVAL 2023 in Thailand alongside many other famous artists like Sabrina Carpenter, DHRUV, and DPR IAN.

Park Seo Joon and xooos

Park Seo Joon and xooos were apparently seen on multiple dates in Seoul and the rumors flew around quickly. Awesome Entertainment made a swift response saying that they can not confirm this as it is their artist's personal matter and they also apologized for sharing a very short response. The agency has not confirmed or denied the news of Park Seo Joon and Hong Soo Yeon's relationship.

