Who is Yoon Bak? A look back at his roles in Fanletter Please, You Are My Spring and others

Yoon Bak began his entertainment career as a drummer for the band Can't Play Well, which won the Bronze Prize at the 34th MBC Campus Song Festival in 2010. When his contract with agency S.M. Entertainment expired, he joined JYP Entertainment in 2013. Yoon Bak had starring roles in the television dramas What Happens to My Family? (2014) and Flower of Queen (2015). He is currently working in 2 new dramas in 2023; Delightfully Deceitful and Doctor Slump.

Here are some dramas he has acted in:-

Radio Romance:

Yoon Bak played the role of 'Lee Kang', a radio PD with excellent skills but a bad personality, and presented a different charm. Yoon Park, who left a deep afterimage until the end, made a successful acting transformation by charmingly portraying the unprecedented character 'Lee Kang' in the KBS 2TV Monday-Tuesday drama 'Radio Romance'. While he was the second male lead, he took over the show with his witty quips and dramatic style of acting!

You Are My Spring:

'You Are My Spring' begins when people living under the name of 'adults', each holding their own childhood traumas in their hearts, live together in the building where a murder case took place. Yoon Bak perfectly portrayed the dual roles of Chae Joon, who is soft and kind but has a sociopathic temperament, and Chase, who faces vague childhood memories as nightmares and makes people guess about hidden scars. It was not a simple two-person role, but a twin role that lived a different life, so it was important to differentiate it by striking a good balance.

Forecasting Love and Weather:

'Forecasting Love and Weather' is a workplace romance drama depicting the work and love of the people of the Korea Meteorological Administration who are hotter than a tropical night and more unpredictable than a localized downpour. In the drama, Yoon Bak played the role of Han Gi Jun, an ex-boyfriend of Jin Ha Gyeong (Park Min Young) and an informant at the Korea Meteorological Administration's spokesperson's office who is having a difficult newlywed life with Chae Yoo Jin (Yura).

Fanletter, Please:

It is a romantic comedy about an actress who faces the biggest crisis in the entertainment industry and a man who has to protect his daughter's fan heart by replying to fake fan letters. Yoon Bak, who plays Bang Jung Seok, the father who wants to do anything for his one and only daughter in the drama, emphasized the cute and lovely charm of the drama that makes you smile naturally when you see it.

