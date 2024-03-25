Who is Yun Sung Bin? Olympic gold medal winner reported to be dating TWICE's Jihyo; Details inside

On March 25, a South Korean media outlet reported that TWICE member Jihyo and sports person Yun Sung Bin have been in a relationship for a year now. The report suggests that the two met through mutual acquaintances and eventually developed a romantic relationship. Both their agencies responded that they cannot confirm the dating lives of the artists and it is their private matter. Let's get to know Yun Sung Bin, an Olympic gold medalist who was also a contestant in the hit Netflix reality show Physical 100.

Yun Sung Bin's early life

Yun Sung Bin was born on May 23, 1994, in the coastal region of Namhae, South Gyeongsang Province. Since early childhood, he enjoyed various sports from soccer to badminton. He moved to Seoul during middle school in hopes of attending a sports university. His dreams came true as he attended the Korea National Sport University.

Career

Yung Sung Bin started skeleton racing in 2012 when he was 18. He became the first Asian athlete to ever win the overall title in the Skeleton World Cup as he won the overall 2017-18 World Cup.

He set another record as he took home the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. This win made him the first non-European and non-North American to win an Olympic sliding medal and the first South Korean to win a Winter Olympic medal in a non-ice skating event.

Advertisement

Over the years, Yun Sung Bin has won several trophies and established himself as a capable athlete.

In 2022, he became a cast member of the show Golf King Season 4. He charmed the viewers once again as he joined the Netflix hit reality show Physical 100 Season 1. He was one of the standout contestants of the show and many called him Iron Man. He impressed the audience with incredible physical strength and speed.

TWICE's Jihyo and Yun Sung Bin reported to be dating

As reported on March 25, TWICE member Jihyo and Yun Sung Bin have been dating for a year. The report claims that they go on dates in the Geumho neighbourhood in Seoul. As the two live a few minute’s drive away, they generally meet at home. An insider claimed that they saw Yun Sung Bin entering Jihyo’s home and they acted like a couple.

A source also claimed that they both love to exercise and that Yun Sung Bin gave tips to Jihyo and helped her with training. They have a lot in common and so they quickly became close.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TWICE's Jihyo and Yun Sung Bin’s agencies respond to dating rumors by saying, 'Difficult to confirm'